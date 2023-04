On Sunday, the Paso Robles optimists are presenting a classic movie at Park Cinemas. It’s Irving Berlin’s Easter Parade.

So, there’s some great singing and dancing in that production. Irving Berlin’s Easter Parade

Sunday at Park Cinemas in downtown Paso Robles. That’s one show at 2 Sunday afternoon.

Tickets are $20, and that includes champagne and chocolate or popcorn and soda.

It’s a fundraiser for the Optimists.