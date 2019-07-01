Oregon Walk Out 7.01.2019

The legislative walk-out in Oregon ended over the weekend. Republicans returned to the state senate Saturday after a nine-day walk-out.

The republicans walked out to protest a state cap on carbon that would have allowed companies to trade pollution credits. After republicans returned, the senate voted 17-10 to send that climate proposal back to committee, essentially killing the bill for this session.

Republicans walked out of the senate last month to block a school funding tax package. They returned after the governor brokered a deal in which democrats dropped legislation on gun control.

Oregon is dominated by liberals in urban areas and college towns, but conservatives are still strong in rural areas where people ranch and grow food.