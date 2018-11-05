OSH 11.05.2018

Today is the last day of business operation for Orchard Supply Hardware on Theater drive in Paso Robles.

The store will close for good at four this afternoon. Products are selling at 60-90% off the lowest ticketed prices. That discount is only available in store, however, not online.

Orchard Supply Hardware was founded in San Jose back in 1931, when there were still Orchards in San Jose. The chain was acquired by Lowes in 2013. In August, they announced plans to shut down all 99 OSH stores in California, Oregon and Florida by the end of this year.

Again, today is the last day of operation of the OSH store in Paso Robles.