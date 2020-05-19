Osmond Obit 5.19.2020

One sad note today, Ken Osmond has died. You may remember him as Eddie Haskell on “Leave It To Beaver.”

After his acting career, Osmond became an officer with the Los Angeles police department. As a police officer, he was once shot in the line of duty while trying to apprehend a car thief. Long before that Osmond was a child actor who portrayed Eddie Haskel on “Leave It To Beaver.” He also guest-starred on “Lassie”, “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet”, “Wagon Train” and “The Loretta Young Show.”

