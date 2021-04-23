OSU 4.23.2021

A strange story with a local twist in PAC 12 football.

Toward the end of the final game of this strange spring football season, the Oregon State Beavers put a young freshman in at quarterback. The highly touted freshman quickly led the Beavers down field and completed a touchdown pass.

His name is Ben Gulbranson. He’s from Newberry Park. Ben is 6′ 3”, 216 lbs with a big throwing arm. Now, partly because of an injury to the starting quarterback, the incoming freshman is competing for the starting job in the fall, when he’ll be a true freshman.

Ben started high school this past September as a high school senior. Then, he bolted and he started classes at Oregon State in January.

Ben Gulbranson comes from a big family, but the local twist is this. He has a twin sister named Abby, who is attending Cal Poly. She played four sports in high school but is not competing for the Mustangs. She will not be playing sports at Cal Poly, unfortunately.