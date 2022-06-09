Other Elections 06.09.2022

In other elections Tuesday, the state assembly seat which now represents San Luis Obispo county will see a face off in the general election. Running for that district 30 seat are democrat Dawn Addis of Morro Bay and republican Vicki Nohrden of Monterey county.

Addis is a Morro Bay city council member and co-founder of the Women’s March San Luis Obispo.

Vicki Nohrden is the director of a nonprofit.

In the congressional races.

Jimmy Panetta is dominating in the 19th district, which is the new congressional district to represent the north county. Panetta has 68% of the vote. Republican Jeff Gorman has 23%. Those two top vote getters will advance to the general election in November.

Deputy District Attorney Mike Frye is elected San Luis Obispo county superior court judge.