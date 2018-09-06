Other Stories 9.06.2018

LA city officials unveil the first shelter in a city-wide network of temporary housing sites for homeless people. City officials say the facilities will help down-and-out residents get back on their feet. The bridge home will serve 30 men and 15 women, beginning next week.

Former president Barack Hussein Obama will visit southern California on Saturday to campaign for democratic candidates running for congress. Seven democrats are hoping to unseat republicans in districts that were democratic.

Inspectors issue a violation to management at the Leaning Tower of San Francisco. The 58-story condominium appears to be sinking. Tuesday, Millinium Tower residents heard creaking sounds, then heard a popping noise around 2:30 in the morning. A condo owner found a crack in a window of his unit on the 36th floor. City officials blocked off a part of the sidewalk as a precaution.