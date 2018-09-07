Other Stories 9.07.2018

A mountain lion struck and killed yesterday while trying to cross highway one in Cambria. The dead cougar reported on highway one just south of Ardath just before eight yesterday morning. The animal was a young adult female, weighing about 50-60 pounds. The dead cougar was not reported at the time of the crash. Captain Todd Tognazzini says the cougar tried to cross highway one at the wrong time. He says there are 3-5 mountain lion road kills a year in the county, most commonly, highway 46 west and the Cuesta grade.

San Luis Obispo county is developing a new plan to clean up pirates cove. The clothing optional beach is located just south of Avila beach. It’s been a popular location for crime, litter and vandalism. The proposal calls for improved parking, reducing trash and increasing oversight. Pirates Cove was actually the location where ships trading with mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa would tie up. One can still see at the north end of the beach old steps carved into the rock by the Spanish and Chumash Indian people back in the 18th century.