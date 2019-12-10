Other Stories – Media & UPS Driver 12.10.2019

Fewer members of the media killed this year around the world. So far, 49 have been killed. That’s down from 95 deaths last year. One reason is that fewer media workers are going to the most dangerous areas (i.e. ABC falsely portrays Kentucky shooting range as Syria battle scene. https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/dan-gainor-fake-news-abc-falsely-portrays-kentucky-shooting-range-as-syria-battle-scene). Also fighting is down in Iraq and Syria.

Family and friends honored a UPS driver who was killed during a shoot-out between Florida police and robbery suspects who hijacked his delivery truck. The 27-year-old driver was killed in the cross fire.

Yesterday, a funeral was held for Frank Ordonez. Some UPS employees showed up in their brown company uniforms. Other UPS drivers pulled their delivery trucks over to the side of the road to observe a minute of silence for their coworker.