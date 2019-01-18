Other Stories This Friday 01.18.2019

The Topaz solar farm in the Carrizo Plains is seeing it’s credit rating drop dramatically because of PG and E filing for bankruptcy. S & P global ratings downgrading Topaz solar from ‘BBB’ to ‘B” last week.

The pushes the farm’s rating to “junk.”

Construction underway on the Paso Market Walk, the mixed use development on Spring street at the former site of Hometown Nursery. Deborah Longo is creating the development. She’s the former wife of Justin Baldwin, the owner of Justin Winery. Longo says Paso Market Walk will open in the fall.