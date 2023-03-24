Other Stories This Friday 03.24.2023

Water is spilling over at Lopez lake for the first time in 20 years. The water spilled early yesterday morning after the latest storm impacted lake levels.

San Simeon residents asked to reduce water use after the storm impacts a well that serves the community. The San Simeon CSD says water from its well could be too low to meet demands for drinkable water.

Student enrollment drops in California college and universities. The CSUS system is launching a new program to make it easier to transfer into the system from community colleges. It’s called Transfer Success Pathway.

Students at Fresno high school are demanding better security at the school after an explosion on campus Monday, shortly after noon. It filled the surrounding area with smoke. No serious injuries.

In Denver, Colorado a 17-year-old student who shot two high school administrators was on probation for a prior weapons charge.