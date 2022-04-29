Other Stories This Friday 04.29.2022

Cruz Christopher Gomez pleads not guilty in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Jack Everhart of Creston on April sixth. Gomez entered the plea yesterday in San Luis Obispo superior court. He’s also accused of stabbing a woman in Paso Robles later that day.

San Luis Obispo county health department reports a person has died of covid in the past week. That brings the total in the county to 497 deaths since they started counting, although the health department does not report what other ailments they suffered from.

In Sacramento, legislators are discussing how best to provide relief from skyrocketing gas prices. Legislators need to act by Sunday to prevent a scheduled increase July first in the state gas tax. That’s a scheduled tax increase.