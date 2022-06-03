Other Stories This Friday 06.03.2022

Cal Poly recently reinstated a mask mandate on campus, but San Luis Obispo county is not doing so. At least, not so far.

LA county reports its first suspected case of monkey pox. The person recently traveled to Europe. He’s isolating at home. Infections increased in Europe after two large concerts which catered to gay men. One in Spain, the other in Belgium.

A large water pipe broke on Broad street in San Luis Obispo yesterday morning, which closed Broad street between Capitolio and Industrial Way in San Luis. They worked on that issue for hours yesterday.