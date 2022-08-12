Other Stories This Friday 08.12.2022

The Northern Chumash tribe is asking California governor Gavin Newsom for their homeland back. Particularly, the land around Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.

The county health department says covid hospitalizations nearly doubled last week. 17 people receiving treatment for severe covid. Two in ICU. Two more county residents with covid died, but the county does not say their other ailments. Only that the two were over the age of 70.

Free meals for kids again this year at public schools in California. The state department of education is again implementing the “Universal meals program for school children.” All public school students can get free lunch and free breakfast. The program is part of state assembly bill 130 which focuses on education finance. Funding comes from the state department of education.