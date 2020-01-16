Other Stories This Friday 1.16.2020

Paso Robles police are looking for a woman who stabbed a teenager with a folding pocket knife Tuesday night. 24-year-old Michaela Twyman allegedly stabbed the boy in the neck at a trailer she owned and parked in the Woodland Plaza parking lot.

The 16-year-old victim has not been identified. Police are looking for Michaela Twyman. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles police department.

About 35 residents demonstrated outside the county courthouse Tuesday to protest the San Luis Obispo police department. They called the protest, “a rally for justice, transparency, accountability and truth.”

Barrelhouse Brewing is opening a new brewery in Fresno. It will be located at the former Wavelengths Surf Shop across from Imax in River Park in Fresno. The brewery already has a tap room in San Luis.