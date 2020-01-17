Other Stories This Friday 1.17.2020

San Luis Obispo police are warning the public to be cautious when using bank deposits. That’s because someone is trying to fish bank deposits from San Luis banks. Using a string and a sticky substance, they try to fish deposits out of drop boxes. They suggest you make deposits during business hours.

A dance academy which has operated in Grover Beach for 16-years is closing because of cannabis. Coastal Dance and Music Academy is closing because of pressure from a cannabis company which bought the building in which they operated. The owner of the dance academy filed a lawsuit against Natural Healing Center, but a judge dismissed the suit, saying the dance studio waited too long after the permits were issued.