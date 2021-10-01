Other Stories This Friday 10.01.2021

Changes at the post office kick in today. They mean the cross-country mail may be delayed by two days from now on. Package shipments may also be more expensive during the upcoming holiday season. So it will cost more, and possibly take longer.

Suicides in the US Military jumped by 15% in 2020. The greatest increases in the Army and Marine corps.

There were 580 suicides in the military last year.

Army National Guard suicides jumped by 35%.

The active duty Army saw an increase of 20%.

The Military Force Resiliency Office says suicide rates in the military are comparable to civilians in the US.

One positive trend reported, vaping by teenagers dropped dramatically during the pandemic. 11% of high school students, and fewer than 3% of middle school students said they recently used e-cigarettes and other vaping products. That’s according to a national survey by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.