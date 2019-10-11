Other Stories This Friday 10.11.2019

A San Luis woman smelled smoke, grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out a fire before it consumed a building on Carmel street. The fire was allegedly started by 25-year-old Denardo Andre James. James faces charges of arson, committing a felony while on bail, violating probation and resisting an officer.

Power shut-offs impacted an estimated 2 million people in northern California. That included the San Francisco Bay Area, the wine country north of the city, the central valley and Sierra Nevada foothills.

PG and e shut off the power because of gusting winds. PG and E put up barriers around its San Francisco headquarters. One customer threw eggs at a PG and E office in Oroville.