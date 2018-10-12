Other Stories This Friday 10.12.2018

A CIF commissioner rules that a basketball player who transferred from San Luis Obispo high school to Mission Prep can play this year for the Royals. Assani Berekely attended private catholic elementary and middle schools in Wisconsin before relocating to the central coast for his freshman year. He’s eligible to play this year for coach Terrence Harris.

That Sacramento man accused of human trafficking pleads not guilty to pimping a 14-year-old girl. 35-year-old Lucion Banks arraigned yesterday in San Luis Obispo superior court on two felony counts of human trafficking. He is being held at the county jail in lieu of $1 million dollars bail.

Lindsey Buckingham is suing Fleetwood Mac for kicking him off the band’s new tour. Buckingham claims he was told five days after the group appeared at Radio City music hall in January that the band would tour without him. He says he would have been paid at least $12 million for his share of the tour proceeds.