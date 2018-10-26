Other Stories This Friday 10.26.2018

A semi-truck rollover blocked traffic on SB 101 just south of San Luis for several hours. That’s because fluid from the truck leaked all over the road. Traffic was backed up for several hours.

Three of California’s volcanoes are still considered to be a threat to erupt. There on a list of 18 very high threat volcanoes. They include Mount Shasta, the Lassen Volcano Center and the Long Valley Caldera in the Mammoth Lakes area. Four high threat volcanoes are in Oregon. Including Mount Hood and Crater Lake. Washington state has Mount Raineir and Mt. St Helens. Five are in Alaska and two in Hawaii.