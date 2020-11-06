Other Stories This Friday 11.06.2020

The NAACP held a “Count Every Vote” rally in San Luis. The rally Wednesday night included assembly candidate Dawn Addis, who is co-founder of the SLO women’s march. Addis is trailing assemblyman Jordan Cunningham by about 4% in the race for that assembly seat.

Cuesta college board of trustees approving a resolution that will revise and amend its position on equity and anti-racism. The new resolution was passed unanimously, although the student trustee, Jesus Cendejas abstained from voting.

The new San Luis Obispo city council elected in Tuesday’s election is all-female. Mayor Heidi Harmon dominated the mayoral race with 54% of the vote. Andy Pease and Jan Howell Marx also elected. It’s the first time in the city’s history that the entire city council was all-female. That’s going back 144 years.