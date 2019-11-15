Other Stories This Friday 11.15.2019

The cities of Arroyo Grande and Morro Bay pass laws that ban the sale of e-cigarettes and vaping products. The bans go into effect in early 2020.

A Space-X rocket that was scheduled to carry an array of Argentine satellites will not blast off at Vandenberg next year, as planned. Instead, Space X will launch the missile from Cape Canaveral in Florida. It will be the first launch from the east coast in decades.

Paste Magazine ranks Firestone-Walker Brewery as the best of the decade. It’s one of two California breweries to make the top ten. Sierra Nevada Brewing of Chico came in #6. David Walker says, “I am immensely proud of our team.”