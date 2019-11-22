Other Stories This Friday 11.22.2019

A bank robber tied up a store clerk in Morro Bay and made off with about $2,000 in cash. The robbery occurred late Wednesday afternoon at the Check-Into-Cash store on Kennedy Way in Morro Bay. After being unable to get into the safe, the robber tied up the clerk and left with money he got from the cash register.

A Nipomo man sentenced to 130 years in prison for molesting three children under the age of 14. 59-year-old William Martinez Perez was found guilty of molesting three separate children. The investigation was conducted by the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office and prosecuted by the district attorney’s office.

The city of Santa Maria taking steps to ban flavored tobacco products used for vaping. The first reading was Tuesday night. People stood in the council room with signs that read; “We Vape, We Vote”. Regardless, the council voted to move forward with the vaping ban at the first reading.