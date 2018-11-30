Other Stories This Friday 11.30.2018

The county district attorney’s office has filed charges against an Arroyo Grande woman for vandalizing mayor Jim Hill’s campaign signs. The incumbent mayor lost the election to progressive candidate Caren Ray. Patricia Welsh allegedly damaged at least nine of his campaign signs, removed some and caused other damage. She also spotted the mayor installing a sign in the city and yelled out to to him that the sign was going to be missing later. Welsh is scheduled to appear in court in December.

The chair of the California democratic party resigns over charges of sexual harassment. Eric Baumann is married to a man, but is accused of saying inappropriate things to campaign workers. According to the LA Times, he frequently made explicit remarks to male and female staffers about their sex lives and bodies. He also touched them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable. 21-year-old Spencer Dayton of Lodi says Baumann twice groped him at democratic events. Dayton says Baumann did not appear drunk either time. Baumann is the first openly gay leader of the California democratic party.