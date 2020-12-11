Other Stories This Friday 12.11.2020

The first coronavirus vaccines administered in San Luis Obispo county will go to the most critical groups. Healthcare workers and those living at long term care facilities in the county.

A hearing yesterday for black lives matter protest organizer Tianna Arata. The first in a series of hearings on motions by her attorney to dismiss all charges against her.

A controversial trustee on the Cuesta college board of trustees is censured by the other members of the board of trustees. Peter Sysak has been criticized for posts he made on facebook suggesting that he feels transgender people are mentally ill. He also said people who have abortions don’t deserve to have an opinion on human rights. He’s censured Wednesday by the other members of the Cuesta board of trustees. He has refused to step down.