Other Stories This Friday 12.24.2021

Over on the coast, a CHP helicopter rescued a bull which fell off a cliff onto a beach at China Cove near Cayucos. The 1500 pound animal was airlifted to a corral away from the cliff, which went well for the bull. He’s doing fine.

Wednesday night, the US supreme court announced it will hold a special hearing next month to consider covid vaccine mandates implemented by the Biden administration. Meanwhile, president Biden says he will run for re-election in 2024 if he’s in good health. That’s despite polls which show his popularity continues to slide downward.

You may have noticed this at the cash register. Consumer prices are up 5.7% over the past year. It’s the fastest pace of inflation in 39 years. Meanwhile, personal incomes dropped 1% in September. That’s when government benefit programs for covid came to an end. The annual consumer prices index for the 12 months ending in November was up 6.8%, also the greatest surge in 39 years.