Other Stories This Friday 12.31.2021

The CDC is warning people against taking cruises, even if they are vaccinated. The centers for disease control and prevention saying yesterday that all travelers should avoid cruises. The announcement coming after a surge in covid cases on board cruise ships.

Las Vegas is preparing for a large fireworks show tonight on the strip. It was closed last year, but they’re expecting more than 300,000 people tonight. One Clark county commissioner says, “If you’re sick, stay at home. If you’re indoors, wear a mask.” A casino owner says, “If you have cash, place your bets and roll the dice.”

The Westminster kennel club’s annual dog show was postponed for late January. Last year it was moved to June and held at the Lyndhurst Estate Suburban New York. You may remember a Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show last year, beating out a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheep dog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed and a west highland white terrier.