Other Stories This Friday 2.22.2019

San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon is encouraging mayors across the US to promote a boycott of Amazon. She says the Valentine’s day break-up with New York city is the perfect time for US to break up with Amazon and rekindle our relationship with local small businesses. Before running for mayor, Heidi Harmon campaigned for socialist Bernie Sanders. Recently, she’s campaigned against the erection of a statue honoring Teddy Roosevelt in a San Luis Obispo city park.

El Pollo Loco is opening a new restaurant. Owner Ashish Verma is opening another restaurant in San Luis. The new restaurant is near Target on Los Osos Valley road in San Luis. It’s the fourth in San Luis Obispo county. El Pollo Loco means crazy chicken in Spanish. It was launched in Mexico in 1975. El Pollo Loco specializes in citrus-marinated and fire-grilled chicken. Today it’s headquartered in Costa Mesa. There are 400 company owned and franchised restaurants in the western United States.