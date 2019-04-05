Other Stories This Friday 4.05.2019

The CHP is looking for a Creston driver who side-swiped another vehicle, then left his vehicle and took off running. Unfortunately, 48- year-old Richard Gonzales left his identification behind.

Authorities release the identity of a man found dead in Oceano. He’s 41-year-old Daniel Fuentes Sr. He knocked on a neighbors door and told the residents inside that he had been shot. So far, no suspects identified in his murder.

An Atascadero high school student is accused of taking audio and video recordings of the girls bathroom. Mostly audio recordings. His identity has not been released because he’s a minor.

In Lompoc, a postman finds a mountain lion cub and takes it to the Santa Barbara county animal services. The 3-pound cub was hungry and tired when she was rescued, and she was alone.

In Hillsborough, the city planning department is upset with a resident who decorates her strange looking house with dinosaur’s. It’s called the Flintstone house. Built in 1976, but only recently decorated with dinosaurs. The city says she didn’t have permission to do that. It’s just off 280, you’ve probably seen the house just east of the freeway.