Other Stories This Friday 4.09.2021

A body found floating in the ocean off Pismo Beach yesterday morning. Park Rangers notified around 3:30 yesterday morning. The identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

San Luis Obispo Triathlon canceled because of covid-19 disruptions.

Have you seen Jeopardy with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers as host? He says he’d like to take the job permanently. Rodgers graduated from Cal, but attended Vose elementary and Whitford middle school in Oregon, before his family moved to the Chico area.