Other Stories This Friday 4.17.2020

The US Forest Service closes trails and roads near Big Sur. That includes Nacimiento-Fergusson road # 22s-01. A lot of trails and trail-heads along highway one are also closed.

The San Luis Tribune is telling subscribers to activate their digital access today. The daily may stop publishing the newspaper soon. If they do, you could access the paper digitally on their website, provided you have a subscription.

Cal Poly’s Tomato Spectacular sale will still take place, but it will be online this year. It was originally planned for the first week of April, but was postponed and moved online because of the corona virus. It will start today and continue until all plants are sold. And there are more than 3,000 tomato plants.

The 2020 San Luis Obispo Triathlon has been canceled. The triathlon has occurred annually for 40 consecutive years. Many of those events coordinated by Atascadero’s Rich Ogden. The city calling off the event this year because of the corona-virus.