Other Stories This Friday 4.26.2019

A San Luis Obispo county developer who moved to the central valley after an assault charge, has filed to change his name. Ryan Joseph Petitit is changing his name to Ryan Joseph Wright. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2nd for charges related to his assault on his girl friend just before thanksgiving in 2015. He allegedly smashed his girlfriend’s head through a glass window while he was inebriated.

California law makers moving forward with plans to allow construction of more tall apartment buildings. Senator Scott Weiner agreed to reduce the bill’s requirements for smaller counties like San Luis Obispo. The 15 largest counties in the state would be affected. This week, the bill advances out of the senate governance and finance committee.