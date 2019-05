A motorcyclist critically injured following a crash on highway one north of Ragged Point. The crash occurred around 5 Wednesday afternoon.

A Santa Maria Uber driver accused of raping a rider, was caught at the US-Mexico border. 37-year-old Shadi Aziz Abdul was transported to Santa Barbara county jail and booked on suspicion of rape.

The Santa Barbara zoo has a bat with rabies living with the giraffes. The giraffes are quarantined, as a result. They don’t appear to be rabid.