Other Stories This Friday 6.18.2021

The jobless rate increased by 37 thousand yesterday. That’s how much it was up from the week before. 412 thousand people in the US applying for unemployment benefits. The long term impacts of the government imposed shut down may be greater than forecasters anticipated.

Meanwhile, a national housing crises is impacting millions of Americans. More than four million fear they will be evicted or foreclosed in the next few months.

Two studies coming out indicate the nations housing availability and affordability crisis will worsen significantly in the months ahead.

The US to spend $3.2 billion to enhance development of antiviral pills to treat covid-19 and other dangerous viruses. It’s a new program funded by the federal government.