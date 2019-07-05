Other Stories This Friday 7.05.2019

Two men found dead on board a boat which had been reported missing off shore of Santa Barbara. 53-year-old Gary Bishop and 49-year-old Christopher Avila were transporting the boat from the Channel Islands harbor to port San Luis. There’s no evidence of foul play. The incident is under investigation.

An earthquake shakes southern California yesterday morning. It measured 6.4 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was about 125 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Near the town of Ridgecrest. No serious injury or damage reported, although they’re investigating the damage around Ridgecrest.