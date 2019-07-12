Other Stories This Friday 7.12.2019

Vice President Mike Pence got an enthusiastic welcome at Vandenberg air force base yesterday. The vice president stopped at the air base after having lunch in Coalinga, which may be a first for a U.S. Vice President.

In Finland, the heavy metal knitting world championships are underway. About 200 people watch knitters who dance wildly to heavy metal music. They have stage names like “9 Inch Needles”. The intent, to showcase their knitting skills while dancing to heavy metal music in the most outlandish way possible. Nine countries were represented, including the U.S., Japan and Russia. A five-person team from Japan calling itself the Giga Body Metal team won the title. Champions of the heavy metal knitting world championship.