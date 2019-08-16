Other Stories This Friday 8.16.2019

A 33-year-old man found guilty of soliciting to murder his step mother. The case was brought to the attention of local law enforcement by 48-hours. According to a Paso Robles woman who served on the jury, staff members of the show were on hand for the jury’s decision. Sentencing for Beau Brigham is scheduled September 10th.

Morro Bay city council is moving forward on a $124 million dollar wastewater treatment and water reclamation project. But it will not be built by union labor. Because of the cost, the council voting unanimously against a union-related labor agreement. Council members still plan to hire local contractors for the project.

Yesterday in Morro Bay, Castle Wind announces it has reached an agreement to buy Wind Energy if Morro Bay gets an off shore wind farm. Morro Bay’s mayor says the city is uniquely qualified to host Wind Energy development because of high winds off the coast, and existing power infrastructure left over from the defunct Morro Bay power plant.

The state legislature is again looking at an amendment that would allow 17-year-olds to vote in all elections. A similar amendment failed to pass back in 2017 in California.