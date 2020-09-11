Other Stories This Friday 9.11.2020

A hearing getting underway in San Luis Obispo superior court to ascertain if there’s enough evidence to put 44-year old Carlo Fuentes Flores on trial for murder. He’s accused of killing 62-year-old Nancy Woodrum, who owned a hair salon in Paso Robles. That hearing continues today.

In San Luis Obsipo, a 23-year-old transient is accused of attempted murder in the stabbing of another transient. Jordan Smith arrested after a chase through the creek near the Bob Jones trail head at Prado in San Luis Obispo.

Dr. Penny Borenstein reports 23 new cases of coronavirus and one new fatality. Paso Robles had three Covid-19 cases. Atascadero and templeton each had one new case. Just over three thousand cases reported in the county. Most of them were mild cases of the virus.