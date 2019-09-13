Other Stories This Friday 9.13.2019

A motorcyclist seriously injured when a truck clips the motorcycle on highway 58.

Around 9:10 yesterday morning, 34-year-old Laurie Trejo was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson when she was hit by a flat bed truck driven by a Paso Robles man. Trejo suffered major injuries. The driver left the scene and was found later at his home in Paso Robles. The CHP is recommending that he be charged with felony hit and run.

So Cal Gas is replacing a section of natural gas pipeline near highway 101 in Santa Margarita. Almost 5,000 feet of natural gas pipeline is being replaced. The work began in July and will continue until around Halloween.