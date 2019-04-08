Other Stories This Monday 04.08.2019

Pismo Beach investigating a robbery that happened Saturday night in the Shell Beach area. The suspect fled by the time police arrived. No one was hurt. The incident is under investigation.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi is named the recipient of the 2019 John F. Kennedy profile in courage award. Caroline Kennedy says that the California democrat, “is the most important woman in American political history.” Pelosi called the award, “a great personal and official honor.”

Mistura is moving from Paso Robles to San Luis Obispo. The Peruvian restaurant is located adjacent to River Oaks golf course. It’s relocating to the Creamery in San Luis, next to Mama’s Meatballs, which the chef and his wife used to operate.