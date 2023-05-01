Other Stories This Monday 05.01.2023

The old Farmhouse Motel on Spring street in Paso Robles will reopen next week after a thorough renovation by Nomada of San Luis Obispo. They also own the River Lodge in Paso Robles and the Pozo Saloon. And the company did the renovation and make over of the Granada Hotel and Bistro in San Luis Obispo.

A space-oriented theme park is still in the planning stages in Lompoc. The developer receives an extension from the Lompoc city council. He has big plans for the city owned land next to Ken Adam Park. The space-themed center would cover 82 acres.

A tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Saturday. It overturned cars, damaged homes and ripped trees apart. Winds reached 100 miles per hour. So far, no reports of any major injuries or fatalities. This is the season for tornadoes, especially in the heart of tornado alley, Oklahoma City. Thunderstorms expected in Oklahoma City later this week, and again next week with a possibility of tornadoes.