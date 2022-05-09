Other Stories This Monday 05.09.2022

Duckhorn Portfolio out of Napa Valley buys a 289-acre ranch in Paso Robles. The Bottom Line Ranch has been growing cabernet sauvignon grapes on 265 acres of the ranch. Duckhorn people described the Bottom Line Ranch as a rare find in terms of row orientations, root stocks and clonal selection. They say it has great fundamentals.

Saturday, Opera San Luis Obispo canceled its production of Carousel, due to a covid-19 outbreak among the cast and crew. More than 25 people tested positive for covid-19. The two lead performers tested positive on Wednesday, so the company replaced them and began testing everyone. They continued rehearsing, but the virus spread. By Saturday morning, more than 25 people tested positive. Health officials have not said how many of those people had received so-called vaccinations or boosters. Refunds for the show will be sent out soon.

San Luis Obispo Symphony is bringing back Pops By The Sea after a two year absence because of the pandemic and government-imposed shutdown. The outdoor concert will return September 3rd in Avila Beach.