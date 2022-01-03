Other Stories This Monday 1.03.2022

Air travel frustrated in the US by the cancellation of 2200 flights yesterday. Some canceled because of snow storms in Chicago and Denver. More than 2700 flights were canceled on Saturday. 265 flights leaving Chicago’s O’Hare airport were canceled. That’s 25% of the total.

In New Mexico, search and rescue crews used ropes and helicopter to rescue 21 people stranded overnight in two tram cars. That’s after an iced-over cable caused the cars to get stuck high up in the mountains overlooking Albuquerque.

In South Korea, officials say that more than 100 fires have been started over the past three years by cats. The cats managed to turn on electric stoves with their paws. Over half of the fires were started when the owners were out of the house.