Other Stories This Monday 10.15.2018

Thunderstorms in southern California Friday and Saturday night knocked out power to 18,000 customers of southern California Edison. Most of the lights were back on Saturday.

Hurricane Leslie weakened before landing in Portugal and Spain.

It’s unusual for hurricanes and tropical storms to reach Europe. Hurricane Leslie was described as an outlier. Forecasters predicted hurricane-force winds and heavy rain in Portugal and the western part of the Iberian Peninsula. The hurricane weakened to a tropical storm late Saturday before striking the peninsula.

In Florida, the search for survivors continues after hurricane Michael struck the panhandle. The death toll stood at 15 yesterday, as the search continues. Crews with dogs went door-to-door in Mexico Beach.