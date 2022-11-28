Other Stories This Monday 11.28.2022

Two people and their dogs were found dead in a creek bed in San Luis Obispo. They’re identified as 39-year-old Matthew Chachere and 36-year-old Jennifer Besser. Police are investigating the incident. They say their deaths may be related to a car crash which occurred on Monday afternoon.

A missing Los Osos woman turns up in Riverside county. She’s safe and sound.

Hiking trails in San Luis Obispo reopen after a rash of mountain lion sightings. The cougars reported near Perfumo Canyon and the Irish Hills in the last couple weeks.