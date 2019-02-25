Other Stories This Monday 2.25.2019

Oakland teachers out on strike for a third day today. Discussions on salary and class size broke down again yesterday. Three thousand teachers walked off the job Thursday impacting 86 schools in the Oakland school district.

A small earthquake shook northern California yesterday. The epicenter about 50 miles down the coast from eureka. It measured 4.0 on the Richter sale.

Defense secretary Patrick Shanahan and other pentagon officials toured sections of the US-Mexico border Saturday to see how the military could reinforce efforts to stop drug smuggling and other illegal activity. Shanahan and General Joseph Dunford visited a border site called monument site 3 near El Paso. They looked over vehicles used for border surveillance. Meanwhile, house speaker Nancy Pelosi is working to overturn President Trump’s emergency declaration. A house vote is scheduled tomorrow that would end the declaration.