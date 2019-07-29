Other Stories This Monday 7.29.2019

At least three people are dead and more than a dozen injured after a man started shooting visitors at the Gilroy Garlic Festival yesterday.

Officers responded within a minute of the shooting, which occurred around 5:30 yesterday afternoon. The shooter was shot dead. Police are looking for another suspect.

A Scottish man who faked his own death in Carmel last year, was captured in Colorado Springs. 55-year-old Kim Vincent Avis is a Scottish citizen out on bail for 24 felony sexual abuse charges. In the south end of San Luis Obispo county, several witnesses reported seeing Avis. Although, they had actually met a handyman in the area with a Scottish accent. The real culprit caught in Colorado.