Other Stories This Monday 9.23.2019

Paso Robles police are looking for a woman who stole $1,000 of perfume from the Ulta store in Paso Robles. She entered the store shortly before 4 yesterday afternoon. Her photos were captured on security cameras. They’re posted on media and police websites.

A woman in Bakersfield stole $6,000 worth of quarters and loaded them into a baby stroller. Police discovered the 29-year-old woman with the stolen quarters. She was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property.

The Octagon Barn Center held a grand opening yesterday in San Luis Obispo. The barn was built in 1906. It’s just south of San Luis Obispo on lower Higuera. The grand opening came after 20 years of restoration, and construction. The Octagon Barn Center will host special events.