Other Stories This Monday, November 4th

Two women from the central valley sustained injuries when a truck back into them while they were standing in a parking lot in Cayucos.

The incident occurred around 5:30 Saturday afternoon. The driver of a 1955 ford truck says his foot slipped from the brakes onto the gas pedal. His truck struck the pedestrians and a picnic table. The 66 and 71 year old women sustained major injuries. The driver identified only as a 79-year-old Fresno man.

Four young flamingo’s entertained visitors to the Charles Paddock Zoo Saturday morning. The young Caribbean flamingos are 2-4 months old. They marched in a parade Saturday morning to show how friendly they are.

Former president Jimmy Carter taught Sunday school yesterday in Georgia. He’s recovering after a fall which broke his hip. Carter is 95 years old.