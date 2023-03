In Salinas, Paul Flores is requesting a new trial. Back in October, Flores was convicted of murdering Kristin Smart. The murder trial was moved to Monterey county because of pre-trial publicity in San Luis Obispo county.

San Luis Obispo county announces the end of the Safe Parking Program. That program allows homeless people to park their RV’s on Kansas avenue near the sheriff’s department. It will close in the next few months.